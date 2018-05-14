Deeds filed May 1, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded May 1, 2018    88   Brighton GARSIN, JENNIFER M et ano to GIOJA, MICHAEL E Property Address: 264 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12019  Page: 270 Tax Account: 137.19-1-54.111 Full Sale Price: $995,000 CALANDRA, BARBARA J to MEYER, JONATHAN S et ano Property Address: 33 ASTOR DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12019  Page: 182 Tax Account: 138.09-2-56 Full Sale Price: $172,500 CHOCKALINGAM, MIRABAI  et ano to WATSON, ...

