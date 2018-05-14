Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Property damage: EPK Properties v. Pfohl Brothers Landfill Site Steering Committee

Fourth Department – Property damage: EPK Properties v. Pfohl Brothers Landfill Site Steering Committee

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Property damage Statute of Limitations – Continuous act – Accrual EPK Properties v. Pfohl Brothers Landfill Site Steering Committee CA 17-01457 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages and injunctive relief based on the defendants’ alleged responsibility for damage to its property as a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo