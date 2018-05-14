Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO May 14, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. The justices voted 6-3 to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 law that ...

