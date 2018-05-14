Don't Miss
Upcoming Foreclosures as of May 11, 2018

Upcoming Foreclosures as of May 11, 2018

May 14, 2018

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614. Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/ City or Town/ Zip Code / Auction Date / Auction Time / Plaintiff’s Attorney / Judgment Amount 62 Akron St Rochester 14609 05/14/2018 09:00 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $55,105.75 90 Perrin Dr Irondequoit 14622 ...

