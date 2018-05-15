Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed May 2, 2018

Deeds filed May 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded May 2, 2018    91   Chili FOLINO, ELIZABETH A et ano to JACKSON, GERALDINE A et ano Property Address: 35 COLLEGE GREENE DRIVE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 12019  Page: 407 Tax Account: 132.13-2-36 Full Sale Price: $145,000 BROWER, ANNEMARIE  et ano to DHALIWAL, TEJWINDER Property Address: 68 WHITE OAK BEND, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12020  Page: 29 Tax Account: 146.08-3-29 Full Sale Price: $289,000   East Rochester HSBC BANK USA NA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo