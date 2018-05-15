Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for May 2, 2018

Federal Tax Liens for May 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   CANNIZZO, JEFFREY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,168.39 LANZA, KENNETH J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,769.09 LIPTROT, LATRELL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,053.43 SALTZMAN, DORIS M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,266.23 STRAWBRID, ERICA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $71,143.09 THOMPSON, SANDRA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,628.13 ANDERSON, JOHN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,702.19 CROMEY PALLET Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,203.82 CW JANITORIAL SERVICES ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo