Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 2, 2018

May 15, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   MCDEID, MICHAEL 15 MEADOW DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14618-2315 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: WILLIAM C GROSSMAN LAW PLLC Amount: $911.21 PURYEAR, SAMUEL 7 GLASSER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: WILLIAM C CROSSMAN LAW PLLC Amount: ...

