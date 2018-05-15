Mortgages filed May 2, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 2, 2018    97   Brighton MARTINELLI, CHRISTINE L & MCMASTER, CHRISTINE L Property Address: 187 PENFIELD RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3126 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $180,800.00   Brockport RICCI, TRACY A Property Address: 126 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2504 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $96,000.00 POWLOWSKI, TRACI E & POWLOWSKI, WILLARD G Property Address: 207 LADUE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9501 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

