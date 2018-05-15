Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for May 2, 2018

May 15, 2018

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   EISENBERG, DAVID Appoints: EISENBERG, ANNA MAY LEGREE, RUFUS Appoints: LEGREE, JERMAINE D SMITH, DONALD H Appoints: SMITH, DIANE VOGEL, ADA Appoints: PECK, REBECCA BUCHIN, RICHARD E Appoints: BUCHIN, ROBERT L CHHIBBER, CHANDAR K Appoints: ARORA, MONIKA CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL ...

