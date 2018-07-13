Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2018 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—1640 E Ave Apts LLC v Syed Jilani, 1650 E Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Pullman Town Homes LLC v Yasette Ellington & Renata Auld, 312 Pullman Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—161 Atlantic LLC v Stephanie Southerland & Vladamir Arias, 95 Norran Drive – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services v ...

