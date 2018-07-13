Don't Miss
Home / Law / J&J ordered to pay at least $200 million in talc cancer case

J&J ordered to pay at least $200 million in talc cancer case

By: Bloomberg Margaret Cronin Fisk July 13, 2018 0

Johnson & Johnson must pay at least $200 million in damages to women who claimed asbestos in the company's talc products caused them to develop ovarian cancer, a St. Louis jury said Thursday. As the verdict was read in court, the first eight of 22 plaintiffs were each awarded $25 million -- and damages were still ...

