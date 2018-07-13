Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: U.S. Supreme Court holds expectation of privacy in cell phone geolocation data

Legal Loop: U.S. Supreme Court holds expectation of privacy in cell phone geolocation data

By: Nicole Black July 13, 2018 0

Smartphones have become central to the lives of most Americans. We count on our phones to keep us connected to the world. Because our phones handle so many pivotal functions for us, we’ve become increasingly reliant on them. They’ve have become so much a part of our day-to-day lives that, if you’re anything like me, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo