State sues home improvement contractors

State sues home improvement contractors

By: Daily Record Staff Kevin Oklobzija July 13, 2018 0

New York State Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood is suing Rochester-based home improvement contractors Alvis Sprague and Sarah Crawford, as well as their business A-S Contracting, seeking restitution, penalties and a permanent ban from the industry. The lawsuit, announced this morning, accuses the pair of deceptive online advertising and failing to perform the services they promised. A ...

