US Justice Department says it’s appealing AT&T merger defeat

By: Bloomberg DAVID MCLAUGHLIN and ANDREW HARRIS July 13, 2018 0

The U.S. Justice Department said it's appealing a judge's decision allowing AT&T Inc.'s takeover of Time Warner Inc., renewing the government's antitrust fight against a merger that created a telecommunications and media giant. The department's antitrust division filed a one-sentence notice of appeal Thursday in federal court in Washington. A Justice Department win at the appeals level ...

