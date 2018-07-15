Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded June 27, 2018  88   Brighton DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY to COLLISS, GLENN Property Address: 625 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12044  Page: 655 Tax Account: 150.13-2-87./5C Full Sale Price: $87,754 NEU, HEATHER  to RIDEOUT, JESSE M Property Address: 968 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12044  Page: 419 Tax Account: 150.13-2-62/3B Full Sale Price: $113,500 LEVEY, SHERMAN F to RONNEN, DEBORAH Property Address: 15 ELMWOOD HILL LANE, ...

