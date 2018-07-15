Don't Miss
Lis Pendens for June 27, 2018

July 15, 2018

Lis Pendens A notice of warning to potential purchasers of property that the title to the property has a lien pending. The purchaser is bound by any decrees of judgements resulting from the litigation   CHESWOLD (TL) LLC v CHESWOLD (TL) LLC GSMPS MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-RP1 v MALONEY, GWENDOLYN MB FINANCIAL BANK NA v GAGLIANO, JENNIFER L TOWER DBW II TRUST 2013-1 v ARMSTRONG, ...

