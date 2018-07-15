Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 27, 2018

July 15, 2018

Mortgages   Recorded June 27, 2018  91   Fairport WARNER, SHARON A Property Address: 6 WIND LOFT CIR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4415 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $20,000.00 DILL, SANDRA M Property Address: 2 HIGH GATE TRL, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2766 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $92,150.00 FARREN, MICHAEL H & GAILEY, LINDSAY R Property Address: 951 WHITNEY RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1044 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $153,174.00 TOMKO, JOSHUA S ...

