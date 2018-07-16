Don't Miss
Civil Litigation: Recent Supreme Court decisions affecting the labor and employment practice area

By: Alina Nadir July 16, 2018 0

The Supreme Court recently handed down some significant decisions in the labor and employment field. These decisions represent a trend of pro-employer decisions from the Court. Union Agency Fees: Janus v. AFSCME, Council 31, 138 S. Ct. 2448 (2018) In Janus, the Supreme Court held that public-sector unions cannot force non-union employees to pay “agency fees,” sometimes ...

