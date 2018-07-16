Don't Miss
Home / Law / Barclay Damon wins tax case

Barclay Damon wins tax case

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2018 0

The Montana Tax Appeal Board (MTAB) recently ruled in favor of Barclay Damon LLP’s client the State of Montana Department of Revenue (MDOR) against CHS Inc. and upheld the MDOR’s assessed value of the CHS property. Barclay Damon partner Peter Crossett, of the Syracuse office, was lead trial counsel representing MDOR. CHS had originally challenged the MDOR’s ...

