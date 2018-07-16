Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded June 28, 2018

Deeds Recorded June 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded June 28, 2018  78   Brighton BLAIN, BRADLEY  to LAWRENCE PROPERTY GROUP LLC Property Address: 162 CLOVERCREST DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12045  Page: 395 Tax Account: 137.15-2-81 Full Sale Price: $130,000 OLSEN, ANDREW B to KOTHARI, AMMINA  et ano Property Address: 177 FAIR OAKS AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12045  Page: 664 Tax Account: 137.05-6-45 Full Sale Price: $170,000 TABBI, JAMES CJ to BENNETT, JAIME C Property Address: 120 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo