Home / Law / Freedom Village loses unpaid wages appeal

Freedom Village loses unpaid wages appeal

Bankrupt organization owes $1.5 million to workers

By: Bennett Loudon July 16, 2018 0

Freedom Village USA, the Yates County facility for troubled youths, has lost an appeal of a state Labor Department claim that the organization owes more than $1.5 million in unpaid wages. The state Board of Industrial Appeals on June 6 dismissed the petition challenging the claim, according to a decision provided in response to a state ...

