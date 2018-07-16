Mortgages filed June 28, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 28, 2018  146   Brighton RICHARD, CROMER & CROMER, SYDIA Property Address: 116 GOLFSIDE PKWY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3514 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $100,000.00 BENNETT, JAIME C Property Address: 120 PELHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2520 Lender: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $476,000.00 KONECNY, COURTNEY A & VALERIO-KONECNY, COURTNEY A Property Address: 1745 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2313 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $32,400.00   Brockport BAILEY, KACIE L Property Address: ...

