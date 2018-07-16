Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Restrictive covenants: Opinion 1151

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Restrictive covenants: Opinion 1151

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2018 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Restrictive covenants Right to practice law Ethics Opinion 1151 Background: The inquiring attorney is currently employed by an organization that does not render legal services. As an employee, the inquirer does not practice law, does not render legal advice to the organization, and does not hold herself out as an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo