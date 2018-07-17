Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for June 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2018 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   BAUMAN, ELIZABETH A Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $190,000 MORGAN 1238 RIDGE LLC Lender: SOMERSET TRUST COMPANY Amount: $2,827,000 M&T BANK Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $0 GANDY, KIMBERLY A Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $1,040,000 ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC, Appoints: CITI RESIDENTIAL LENDING INC, BRENNER, JENNIFER ROSE Appoints: BRENNER-FINGER, JULIE BURBOTT, RAYMOND Appoints: COLBY, JEAN MTGLQ INVESTORS LP, Appoints: ...

