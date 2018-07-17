Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 18, 2018

Court Calendars for July 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RENEE F. MINARIK 2 p.m. 1—Westfall, Miller, et al v LaFountian & Town of Penfield – Aaron Edward Kaplan – Aaron Edward Kaplan – Aaron Edward Kaplan – Aaron Edward Kaplan – Aaron Edward Kaplan – Harris Beach – Edward Arvin Trevvett – Harris Beach – Edward Arvin Trevvett 2—Westfall, Miller, et al v LaFountian ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo