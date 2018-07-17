Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded June 29, 2018  136   Brighton CAETANO, MARIA  to COLLINS, LAURA  et ano Property Address: 320 INWOOD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 12046  Page: 244 Tax Account: 123.17-2-17 Full Sale Price: $320,000 KESSLER, ALEXANDER T et ano to LENNERT-TOURANJOE, SHARON Property Address: 58 LAC KINE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12046  Page: 291 Tax Account: 136.19-2-3.114 Full Sale Price: $156,500 FETTERMAN, DAVID E et ano to WESTER, JEFFREY M Property ...

