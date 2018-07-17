Don't Miss
Home / Law / Dolphins fan attacked by Bills followers loses suit

Dolphins fan attacked by Bills followers loses suit

Incident was ‘extraordinary and not foreseeable’

By: Bennett Loudon July 17, 2018 0

The Buffalo Bills can’t be sued by a Miami Dolphins fan who was attacked at a game and injured by Buffalo Bills fans. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, affirmed a lower court ruling on that dismissed the suit filed by Dolphins fan Paul Wrobel, who was attacked from behind by the Bills ...

