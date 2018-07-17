Ex-New York senator and son convicted of bribery, extortion

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS July 17, 2018

NEW YORK — A former New York state Senate leader and his son were convicted on Tuesday of extortion, wire fraud and bribery charges that they pressured businesses to give the son no-show jobs or else risk losing the powerful Republican's political support. A jury in federal court in Manhattan deliberated over the course of four ...

