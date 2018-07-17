Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge postpones ‘El Chapo’ trial for two months

Judge postpones ‘El Chapo’ trial for two months

By: The Associated Press July 17, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Monday postponed the New York trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman until November. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn said jury selection would begin Nov. 5. The judge delayed the trial for two months after defense lawyers said late production of potential evidence by prosecutors ...

