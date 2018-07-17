Don't Miss
Home / Law / MGM sues Vegas mass-shooting victims in hopes of limiting liability

MGM sues Vegas mass-shooting victims in hopes of limiting liability

By: Bloomberg JEF FEELEY July 17, 2018 0

MGM Resorts International sued the victims of a Las Vegas music festival mass shooting in an effort to block any potential compensation claims against it. The owner of the Mandalay Bay hotel claims a 2002 federal statute wipes out liability for any company that adopts "anti-terrorism technology,'' which it says it did. It asked a federal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo