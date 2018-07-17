Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 29, 2018  131   Brockport LEATHAM, EMMA L & LEATHAM, JOSEPH B Property Address: 572 GILMORE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9409 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $161,405.00   Churchville KAZMIERSKI, LAURA A & KAZMIERSKI, MARK B Property Address: 15 CASSANDRA CIR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9776 Lender: CORNING FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $213,300.00   East Rochester WHEELER, THEO L Property Address: 202 W IVY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1818 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

