Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Conflict of interest: Opinion 1153

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Conflict of interest: Opinion 1153

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2018 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Conflict of interest County attorney – County sponsored community college board Ethics Opinion 1153 Background: A county legislature appointed the inquiring lawyer as county attorney. It is a full-time position overseeing a staff of assistant county attorneys. The county attorney asks if a conflict of interest arises when an attorney ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo