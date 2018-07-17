Don't Miss
Home / Law / Worker’s termination reversed by appellate court

Worker’s termination reversed by appellate court

Arbitrator’s decision reinstated by Fourth Department

By: Bennett Loudon July 17, 2018 0

A Liftline Inc. employee will get her job back thanks to a recent ruling from the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. The appellate panel overruled a May 2017 decision by state Supreme Court Justice J. Scott Odorisi, which vacated part of an arbitration award and upheld the termination of a worker. “The arbitrator determined ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo