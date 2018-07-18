Brian Feldman | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Brian Feldman, a litigator and leader of the government and internal investigations practice group at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, was selected by the New York Law Journal as a recipient of the Rising Stars award for 2018.

Feldman launched Harter Secrest & Emery’s government and internal investigations practice group in 2013. He represents clients in criminal, civil fraud and regulatory investigations, and he conducts internal investigations to guide organizations through crisis situations. His experience includes investigations in health care, education and other regulated areas and litigation under the False Claims Act and similar fraud statutes. Feldman’s clients range from individuals and not-for-profit organizations to Fortune 500 companies.

A graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia School of Law, Feldman is AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

