Timothy Menasco | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the promotion of Timothy Menasco to senior associate in the intellectual property practice group.

Menasco assists clients through the process of preparing and prosecuting patents in the United States and in countries around the world. He frequently prepares patentability opinions, performs freedom to operate analysis and negotiates technology transfer and licensing agreements. In addition, Menasco counsels clients through disputes, threatened litigation and litigation involving patents, trade secrets, inventorship challenges and copyrights. He regularly strategizes with engineers, inventors and senior executives regarding effective and efficient U.S. and foreign patent portfolio development. His experience encompasses the areas of electrical, mechanical and software engineering covering a variety of technologies.

He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and earned his law degree from the University at Buffalo Law School.

