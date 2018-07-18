Jonah Yezzi | ADMAR

ADMAR announces the hiring of Jonah Yezzi as compact equipment product manager. In his new role, Yezzi will work with all ADMAR branches to provide up-to-date hands-on sales and equipment training to the field salesforce based on manufacturer-specific features and benefits. He will also be responsible for developing product training content, performing jobsite demonstrations and reviewing sales, productivity and other key statistical reports on a regular basis.

Yezzi joins the ADMAR team from Wacker Neuson, where he served as product specialist and business developer. During his 12-year tenure there, he covered a 14-state territory responsible for 23 dealers with a total of 41 locations.

Yezzi earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Oswego. Yezzi resides in Rochester with his wife, Kelly, and their two children, Rocco and Stella.

