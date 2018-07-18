Don't Miss
Home / News / Bodies of 95 black forced-labor prisoners from Jim Crow era unearthed after one man’s quest

Bodies of 95 black forced-labor prisoners from Jim Crow era unearthed after one man’s quest

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn July 18, 2018 0

Today the city of Sugar Land is a sprawling suburb southwest of Houston, home to Imperial Sugar Co., shopping malls and endless cul-de-sacs. But, more than a century ago, it was a sprawling network of sugar cane plantations and prison camps. Sugar Land was better known then as the Hellhole on the Brazos. From sun ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo