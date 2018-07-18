Hannah Lonsberry-Chen | Customized Lenders Services

Customized Lenders Services (CLS) announces that Hannah Lonsberry-Chen has been named account executive for the national title/settlement division.

Lonsberry-Chen has spent the last two years as a closing assistant the national closing team. For the past year, she has also acted as in-house closer for all purchases and refinances.

Lonsberry-Chen earned her B.S. in history at SUNY College at Brockport in 2013. Prior to entering the title and settlement scene, she gained experience in the hospitality industry as the general manager of Oak Valley Inn in Geneseo.

