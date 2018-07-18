Don't Miss
Home / Law / Derided as Trump protector, Kavanaugh defies easy label on probe

Derided as Trump protector, Kavanaugh defies easy label on probe

By: Bloomberg GREG STOHR July 18, 2018 0

Democrats say Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's own words show he would shield President Donald Trump from special counsel Robert Mueller's criminal inquiry. The reality is a bit more complicated. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Trump "chose the candidate who he thought would best protect him from the Mueller investigation." Sen. Richard ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo