Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Commercial lease: Abbot Bros. II Steak Out Inc. v. Tsoulis

Fourth Department – Commercial lease: Abbot Bros. II Steak Out Inc. v. Tsoulis

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Commercial lease Breach of lease – Surrender of premises Abbot Bros. II Steak Out Inc. v. Tsoulis CA 17-01645 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The circumstances of the case involve a lease between the plaintiff landlord and tenant for commercial property that was to be operated as a restaurant. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo