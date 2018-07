Friendly Senior Living announces that Christine Johnson has been named CFO. Johnson served as director of finance at FSL since 2014. Johnson is certified public accountant as well as a registered nurse. She holds a B.S. in business, management and economics from SUNY Empire College.

