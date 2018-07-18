Lee Redeye | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that Lee Redeye has joined the firm as an associate. Redeye focuses his practice on Indian law and general litigation matters. He is a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians where he previously served as a Constitution and Law Reform Subcommittee member, a Peacemaker’s court clerk, lay advocate and a law clerk in the Department of Law.

Redeye received his J.D. from University of New Mexico School of Law and his B.A. from Syracuse University.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.