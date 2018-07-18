Michael Nisengard | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2018 0

Michael Nisengard has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP as a senior associate in the firm’s real estate practice.

Nisengard has more than ten years of experience in commercial real estate law representing owners, landlords, tenants, buyers, sellers, borrowers, lenders, and investors in purchases, sales, leases, financing and title and due diligence review. He also handles a variety of real property title matters and residential real estate matters.

Nisengard received his J.D.from University at Buffalo School of Law, an M.S. from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and a B.A. from Binghamton University. He serves on the board of directors for the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation.

