Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 2, 2018

Mortgages filed July 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 2, 2018                        161   Brockport LA SCALA, STEPHANIE M Property Address: 143 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2665 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $35,000.00 SIRACUSA, MARIENNE L Property Address: 229 CLARK ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1136 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00   East Rochester MANGIAFESTO, JEFFREY Property Address: 214 E ELM ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1508 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $88,065.00 SPADE, GEORGE M & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo