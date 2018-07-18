Don't Miss
Home / News / New York State Troopers still investigating man’s disappearance in 2003

New York State Troopers still investigating man’s disappearance in 2003

By: The Associated Press July 18, 2018 0

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) — It's been 15 years since the owner of a 1987 Volkswagen bus disappeared while camping at an upstate New York state park, and state police still haven't closed the case. Troopers were called to Hamlin Beach State Park on Lake Ontario in late September 2003 to follow up on a report of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo