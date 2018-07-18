Don't Miss
Suit against county moved to federal court

Civil rights suit filed over DWI arrest

By: Bennett Loudon July 18, 2018 0

Attorneys for Monroe County have moved a lawsuit originally filed in state Supreme Court to federal court. Joseph J. Arieno, of Chili, filed the lawsuit against Monroe County and the Sheriff’s Office in state court in February because he was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs even though blood tests ...

