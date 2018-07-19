Don't Miss
Home / Law / Barclay Damon acquires Menter, Rudin & Trivelpiece

Barclay Damon acquires Menter, Rudin & Trivelpiece

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2018 0

Barclay Damon LLP has merged with Menter, Rudin & Trivelpiece P.C., a commercial bankruptcy firm. Effective Aug. 1, the 14 attorneys of the Syracuse-based Menter, Rudin & Trivelpiece, and its paralegals and staff will join Barclay Damon, which will be the name of the combined firm. Menter also handles business litigation, transactional law, commercial lending, real property tax, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo