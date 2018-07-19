Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 20, 2018

July 19, 2018

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—St Simon’s Terrace LP v Liliana Martinez Santiago, et al, 360 St Paul St – William C Dedes 2—St Simon’s Terrace LP v Sherly M Rivera-Skerrett, et al, 427 N Clinton Ave – William C Dedes 3—St Simon’s Terrace LP v Chanikquah D Butler, et al, 427 N Clinton Ave – William ...

