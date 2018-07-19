Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded July 3, 2018

Deeds Recorded July 3, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded July 3, 2018                        113   Brighton JOJO ASSOCIATES LLC to 2500 EAST AVE LLC Property Address: 2500 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12048  Page: 497 Tax Account: 122.20-3-2 Full Sale Price: $1 JJS ROCHESTER LLC to 2500 EAST AVE II LLC Property Address: 2500 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12048  Page: 503 Tax Account: 122.20-3-2 Full Sale Price: $1 WILLIAMS, JAMES P to EATON, WANDA Property Address: 3881 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo