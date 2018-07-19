Fourth Department – Suppression of statements: People v. Bell-Scott

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression of statements Custody – Miranda warnings People v. Bell-Scott KA 17-00993 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The people appealed from an order that suppressed certain oral statements made by the defendant to police detectives. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that evidence at the Huntley hearing established ...

